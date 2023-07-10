LGBTQ+ friendly care

Inclusive, accessible health care

Experience the high-quality, respectful and personalized care you deserve from LGBTQ+ friendly doctors at Sharp. Use our Find a Doctor tool to choose a provider who's right for you and your medical interests, whether you're looking for a primary care doctor or a specialist.

Encouraging diversity and equality extends to our employees, too. As members of the Sharp Equality Alliance, employees participate in, support and contribute to a variety of local events, initiatives and educational activities that promote acceptance and inclusivity.

In 2022, each of Sharp's seven hospitals was designated as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index.

We are honored to have been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity and by the San Diego Business Journal for our diversity, equity and inclusion practices. Learn more about diversity at Sharp HealthCare.