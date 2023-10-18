Diversity at Sharp HealthCare

We're committed to being as diverse as the community we serve

We believe our various backgrounds, personal experiences and unique talents help us better relate to and care for the community we are serving.

We celebrate diversity and embrace everyone regardless of age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, creed, national origin, religion, sexual orientation or other characteristic. And we actively foster a diverse and inclusive environment through the care we offer and the people we employ.

Our commitment to providing inclusive, accessible health care to all in our community extends to our LGBTQ+ patients. It's one more way we put our patients at the center of all we do.

About the Sharp Equality Alliance

Embracing diversity, celebrating equality — this is the vision behind the Sharp Equality Alliance. Our alliance is comprised of dedicated Sharp team members who volunteer their time to work within the community and across the organization to increase Sharp's visibility and involvement among diverse populations. Our goal is to continue to encourage open dialogue around acceptance and inclusivity by:

Participating in community events, such as the San Diego Pride Parade and Pride Festival, the National Alliance on Mental Illness walk and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Supporting like-minded Sharp initiatives, such as the Sharp Women's Health Conference

Contributing acceptance-related education to support ongoing employee trainings

Hosting quarterly breakfasts that speak to issues facing the community

Recognized as a leader in diversity and equality

We understand how important it is to have diversity and equality within our organization, as well as within our community. And we're honored to have been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal's Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards as the region's top large public company for diversity, equity and inclusion.

In 2022, each of Sharp’s seven hospitals was designated as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index.

Sharp Participates in Pride Parade