Hip replacement surgery

San Diego's leader for total hip replacement

At Sharp, we understand how important your quality of life is. That's why we offer hip replacement procedures that aim to preserve more healthy bone, ligaments and tissue, enabling you to return home and get back to doing what you love as quickly as possible.

An exceptional level of care

From your preoperative tests to recovery at home, our dedicated team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists and staff provides support and guidance through every step of care.

This nationally recognized team approach, known as the Joint Endeavor® program, is unique to Sharp and ensures that you achieve the best possible results.

Advanced surgical options

We offer multiple options for treating chronic hip pain, including total joint replacement, partial joint replacement or partial joint resurfacing surgery.

Anterior approach

This approach allows the surgeon to reach the hip joint from the front (anterior) using a small incision. This allows the surgeon to work between the gluteus muscles that attach to the pelvis and femur.

Posterior approach

The surgeon uses a curved incision on the side and back (posterior) of the hip. This approach may provide the surgeon a more direct view of the hip joint.

Your surgeon will discuss your specific circumstances and help you decide which treatment and approach is best for you.

Mako® robotic-arm assisted technology

Available for partial and total knee and hip replacement surgeries, this technology uses 3-D modeling to help your doctor create a personalized surgical plan and allows for precise placement of the implant while preserving healthy bone, tissue and ligaments. Mako is offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

We believe you should get back to enjoying life quickly, and we're with you every step of the way. When you choose Sharp, you're choosing expert, personalized care to get you the best possible results.