Robotic-arm assisted surgery for hip and knee replacement

If your constant hip or knee pain is limiting your quality of life, you may be a candidate for Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery.

How Mako technology can help you

Our expert surgeons use the 3D modeling capabilities of the Mako surgery system to create a personalized surgical plan. This plan helps your doctor precisely identify and remove only the arthritic parts of the hip or knee — preserving your healthy bone, tissue and ligaments and getting you back to enjoying life quickly.

You may be eligible for joint replacement if you fail to respond to nonsurgical treatments or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication and have severe hip or knee pain with activity. Your Sharp-affiliated orthopedic surgeon will carefully examine your condition and determine proper treatment to produce the best outcome for you.

Providing advanced treatments to treat chronic hip and knee pain

At Sharp, we are proud to be the only hospital system in San Diego County to offer this technology for treating hip and knee pain, giving our Sharp-affiliated surgeons the tools to provide personalized care for every patient. Mako robotic arm-assisted surgery is available at Sharp Coronado Hospital (including the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion) and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

As a nationally recognized orthopedics program, we offer a unique combination of clinical quality, integrative therapies and a soothing environment that delivers an extraordinary level of healing.

We're here to bring you expert care, and our Sharp-affiliated surgeons perform more than 2,200 hip and knee procedures each year.

Learn more

To learn more about Mako or to find a doctor who can perform osteoarthritis surgery, search for a San Diego Mako surgeon or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP ( 1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Mako treatment for hip and knee pain