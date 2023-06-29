Shoulder pain relief when you need it most

Shoulder injuries — often accompanied by swelling, weakness and changes to your range of motion — are one of the most common types of orthopedic conditions. At Sharp, our expert team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine doctors will identify the cause of your shoulder pain and develop a detailed, personalized treatment plan that's right for you.

Whether you suffer from arthritis or a shoulder dislocation, our specialists will diagnose your orthopedic condition using a variety of methods, including:

Arthrogram

Arthroscopy

CT (computed tomography) scan

Electromyogram

Lab tests

MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Shoulder pain treatment on your terms

Our experts will work with you to develop a comprehensive, minimally invasive treatment plan. We offer both non-operative and surgical treatment options — from injections and medication, to shoulder arthroscopy surgery and shoulder replacement surgery. And our rehabilitation and physical therapy team will work with you to return to your daily lifestyle as quickly as possible.