Palliative care services
At Sharp, we aim to provide care for patients by relieving suffering and offering support for the best quality of life, regardless of disease stage, age or need for other therapies. We offer this support through our palliative care services.
Conditions that can benefit from palliative care
Palliative care is a special type of medical care for people living with a serious illness. Palliative care helps provide relief from the symptoms of the illness, and can also significantly improve a patient’s quality of life. Palliative care can be given alongside curative treatment.
Palliative care is especially helpful for patients being treated for:
Alzheimer's disease
Liver failure
Renal failure
Spinal cord injuries
Other chronic conditions
Comfort care to relieve symptoms
Care may include but is not limited to:
Medication
Relaxation techniques and integrative therapies, such as aromatherapy, yoga and massage therapy
Emotional and spiritual support is also offered throughout our hospitals, such as Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Our palliative care team is here for you
Palliative care can help lessen the stress on the patient’s family and other loved ones by serving as an extra layer of support.
Our expert palliative care team — including our medical director, nurse case manager, social worker and chaplain — works together with the patient, their family and doctor to address any physical, psychological, spiritual and practical needs you during the course of illness.
Our team will focus on managing the patient’s symptoms and stress with peace and dignity, while still receiving the life-prolonging treatments that may be needed.
Frequently asked questions about palliative care
Palliative care services in San Diego
We offer cancer care services across San Diego — from East County to Kearny Mesa. Inpatient palliative care services are offered at our hospitals listed below. We also offer outpatient palliative care through our Transitions Advanced Illness Management program, which is managed by Sharp HospiceCare.
Read our palliative care stories
Gregory Thomas, DO: A passion for palliative care
Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Dr. Gregory Thomas shares his perspective on palliative care.
Providing palliative care in the ER
Palliative care team is an extra layer of support for patients who frequent the ER.