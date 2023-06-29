Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
After experiencing a heart attack, Yoshi, 88, is back to doing the things she loves — thanks to Sharp’s cardiac rehab program.
At Sharp, we focus on customizing goals for each patient with the family in mind. Guided by experienced professionals, we ensure the safety, achievement and advancement of each child.
When it comes to the care of your child, nothing is more important. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we believe in a team approach — child, family and rehabilitation specialists working together to develop a complete program that helps your child reach their maximum potential.
Our pediatric rehabilitation services include:
Speech and language therapy
Physical therapy
Occupational therapy
Audiology
We're committed to providing the greatest benefit — if your child requires multiple therapies, they may be offered in conjunction with one another in individual or group settings.
To learn more about pediatric rehab at Sharp Rees-Stealy, please call the program directly at 858-653-6085.
