Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Pediatric rehab services

At Sharp, we focus on customizing goals for each patient with the family in mind. Guided by experienced professionals, we ensure the safety, achievement and advancement of each child.

Your child is in the best of hands

When it comes to the care of your child, nothing is more important. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we believe in a team approach — child, family and rehabilitation specialists working together to develop a complete program that helps your child reach their maximum potential.

Our pediatric rehabilitation services include:

  • Speech and language therapy

  • Physical therapy

  • Occupational therapy

  • Audiology

We're committed to providing the greatest benefit — if your child requires multiple therapies, they may be offered in conjunction with one another in individual or group settings.

To learn more about pediatric rehab at Sharp Rees-Stealy, please call the program directly at  858-653-6085.

