Your child is in the best of hands

When it comes to the care of your child, nothing is more important. At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we believe in a team approach — child, family and rehabilitation specialists working together to develop a complete program that helps your child reach their maximum potential.

Our pediatric rehabilitation services include:

Speech and language therapy

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Audiology

We're committed to providing the greatest benefit — if your child requires multiple therapies, they may be offered in conjunction with one another in individual or group settings.

Learn more

To learn more about pediatric rehab at Sharp Rees-Stealy, please call the program directly at 858-653-6085.