At Sharp HealthCare, a highly skilled, interdisciplinary team of professionals works with you every step of the way, and views you as a partner in the development and implementation of an effective treatment plan. Our team includes:

Case manager

Oversees the rehabilitation treatment plan, acting as a single point person for family, physicians and insurance providers. Ensures timely communication through regular conferences and monitors treatment outcomes and costs.

Nurse

Provides clinical and personal care while educating patient about condition.

Psychologist and social worker

Provide counseling to support life changes and facilitate your transition home with community resources.

Rehab clinical evaluator

Consults on preadmission treatment options to determine whether services needed are inpatient, outpatient or community-based.

Physical medicine doctor

Consults with primary physician or takes on the primary physician role to direct and manage medical rehabilitation treatment.

Therapy professionals (physical, occupational, speech or recreation)

Teach techniques to strengthen functional independence in areas of mobility, activities of daily living and speech and language skills.