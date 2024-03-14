Physical rehabilitation classes and support groups
Classes and support groups focusing on rehabilitation.
At Sharp, our team of experts is here to help you on your road to recovery. Whether a brain or spinal cord injury or stroke, our goal is to help you regain movement and strength, and provide a program that addresses your overall comfort and well-being.
At Sharp, we have integrated the most experienced professionals with proven therapies, as well as the latest technologies. This gives patients the best possibility of regaining their physical, cognitive and sensory capabilities. We treat a full spectrum of conditions, including:
Back injury
Balance and vestibular conditions
Chronic pain
Hand and other upper extremity injury and conditions
Lymphedema
Neck injury
Neurological disorders
Pediatric developmental delays
Pelvic pain
Plagiocephaly and torticollis
Sensory processing disorders
Shoulder injury
Speech, language, voice and swallowing disorders
Stroke
We offer a wide variety of therapy programs, treatments and services to help you recover and live your best life. Learn about the patients we serve at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.
You'll receive outstanding rehabilitation and therapy services in San Diego at the following locations.
Sharp Grossmont offers group exercise classes tailored to help patients with Parkinson’s manage symptoms together.
After experiencing a heart attack, Yoshi, 88, is back to doing the things she loves — thanks to Sharp’s cardiac rehab program.