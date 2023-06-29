Our Sharp Memorial Rehabilitation Center is accredited by CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) for the spinal cord injury program.

This accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows Sharp's substantial conformance to the standards established by CARF. An organization receiving accreditation by CARF for the spinal cord injury program has been through a rigorous peer review process, and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its spinal cord injury programs and services are of the highest quality and are measurable and accountable.