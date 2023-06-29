Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Spinal cord injury

As the community leader in spinal cord injury rehabilitation, encouraging people with spinal cord injury to focus on ability, not disability, this program fosters independence and strengthens self-esteem.

We're here to help you regain your independence

Sharp Rehabilitation Services offers comprehensive inpatient treatment for patients with spinal cord injuries.

Learn more

Read our helpful guide for more information on spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker in order to view the guide.

Read our physical rehabilitation and therapy stories

Read more rehab stories