The following are some basic tips for living with a spinal cord injury.
Eating well:
Because muscle size is reduced after a spinal cord injury, your ideal body weight may be less than before. A dietitian can help you determine your ideal body weight.
Fluids are very important after a spinal cord injury, especially if you have a wound that needs to heal. If you have a fluid restriction, talk to your doctor about how much you should be drinking. If you do not have a restriction, you should drink 10 to 12 cups of caffeine-free beverages each day.
Transportation:
Talk with your occupational therapist to determine whether you are ready for a driving evaluation.
Your social worker can help you with forms to get a disabled parking placard. If you have already had rehab, applications for parking placards are available from the DMV and need to be filled out by your physician.
For more information about Sharp Rehab's Adaptive Driving Program, please call 858-939-6942.
Traveling:
Carry all essential items, including prescriptions, with you
If traveling by car, don't let the gas tank get below half full on long trips
If you are on a bowel program, take that into consideration when timing your travel
Join a nationwide auto club that can assist with trip planning and emergencies
Keep your seat cushion with you
Make reservations early; acknowledge that you are in a wheelchair and any special needs you have
Travel with an attendant if you need assistance with hygiene or eating
Keeping your skin healthy:
Poor circulation is related to the majority of skin problems. Pressure from staying in one position without shifting decreases blood flow to the area.
Smoking further decreases the efficiency of circulation. If you smoke try to cut back or quit, and if you don't smoke, don't start.
To decrease your chance of skin problems or ulcers, eat a healthy diet, and don't let yourself get too thin and make sure to drink fluids (alcohol and caffeine don't count).
For more information about Sharp Rehab's programs for healthy skin and managing wounds or pressure ulcers, give us a call at 619-522-3724.