Prior to your procedure, one of our skilled pre-anesthesia registered nurses will call you with instructions and answer any questions you may have.

To prepare for this call, please have the following items available:

A list of your current medications and doses

Pen and paper to take notes

Your health history, including allergies and known medical conditions

Your doctor may request lab work or other pre-operative testing prior to your procedure. Please arrange to complete these tests 14 to 30 days before your scheduled surgery.