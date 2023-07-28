Hernia repair surgery

Hernias are common in both women and men. They occur when fat — or part of an organ such as your intestine — bulges through a hole in the nearby muscle wall. People with a hernia may see or feel a bump in their abdomen or groin when they lift heavy things or bear down.

Your doctor may suggest surgery if your hernia is painful or affects your daily life. Sharp HealthCare offers surgery to repair several types of hernia, including: