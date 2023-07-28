Doctor in mask in operating room.

Hernia repair surgery

Advanced surgical options for the best possible outcomes.

Find a hernia repair doctor near you

Choose the San Diego doctor who's right for you.

Hernias are common in both women and men. They occur when fat — or part of an organ such as your intestine — bulges through a hole in the nearby muscle wall. People with a hernia may see or feel a bump in their abdomen or groin when they lift heavy things or bear down.

Your doctor may suggest surgery if your hernia is painful or affects your daily life. Sharp HealthCare offers surgery to repair several types of hernia, including:

  • Inguinal hernia

  • Umbilical hernia

  • Femoral hernia

  • Ventral hernia

Clinical staff in operating room using robotic technology and looking at monitor on wall

Advances in Hernia Repair On-Demand Video

Register now to learn about symptoms of hernias, why they occur, and advances in hernia repair with robotic-assisted surgery.

Types of hernia repair surgery

There are three ways to repair a hernia with surgery. You and your doctor will discuss which procedure is right for you.

Learn more about the robotic hernia repair by signing up for our on-demand hernia repair webinar.

Benefits of robotic surgery

Advanced robotic systems give doctors greater control and visibility during surgery. Using a three-dimensional plan, your surgeon has full control of the robotic tools, and the surgical team is by your side at all times. With this precision, robotic-assisted surgery can result in:

  • Smaller incisions

  • Less pain and scarring

  • Lower risk of infection

  • Reduced blood loss

  • Faster recovery and quicker return to daily life

Recognized as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

SRC Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery logo

Sharp HealthCare is the first system on the West Coast to receive this designation by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. The accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.

Frequently asked questions about robotic-assisted surgery

Find out more about hernia repair surgery

To learn more about hernia repair surgery or to find a doctor who performs hernia repair surgery at Sharp HealthCare, call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), or find a hernia repair doctor.

Sarah, Mishka, Livley and Chris Kelly, enjoyed a vacation together just 2 months after Chris’ hernia repair surgery at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Getting back to family life

Father sidetracked by painful hernia enjoys faster recovery with robotic-assisted surgery.

San Diego hernia repair locations

We offer hernia repair surgery at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital entrance
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital building
Sharp Memorial Hospital