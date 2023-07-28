Hernia repair surgery

Advances in Hernia Repair On-Demand Video
Hernias are common in both women and men. They occur when fat — or part of an organ such as your intestine — bulges through a hole in the nearby muscle wall. People with a hernia may see or feel a bump in their abdomen or groin when they lift heavy things or bear down.
Your doctor may suggest surgery if your hernia is painful or affects your daily life. Sharp HealthCare offers surgery to repair several types of hernia, including:
Inguinal hernia
Umbilical hernia
Femoral hernia
Ventral hernia
There are three ways to repair a hernia with surgery. You and your doctor will discuss which procedure is right for you.
Learn more about the robotic hernia repair.
Advanced robotic systems give doctors greater control and visibility during surgery. Using a three-dimensional plan, your surgeon has full control of the robotic tools, and the surgical team is by your side at all times. With this precision, robotic-assisted surgery can result in:
Smaller incisions
Less pain and scarring
Lower risk of infection
Reduced blood loss
Faster recovery and quicker return to daily life
