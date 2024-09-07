Happy multiracial senior women enjoying life outdoors

Sharp Community Resource Center

We offer a wide range of programs, services and referrals designed to meet the diverse needs of our community.

At the Sharp Community Resource Center, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive resources and services to support the health and well-being of our community. Formerly known as the Senior Resource Center, our expanded offerings now cater to individuals of all ages, ensuring everyone can access the support they need to lead healthy, independent lives.

Programs and services

Whether you’re seeking information, want to attend a class, or are looking to connect with local services, we are here to support you every step of the way.

Frequently asked questions

We're here to help

Our team can connect you with the right resources when you need them. For more information and to learn about our services, call 619-740-4214 or send us an email.

Experience our classes and events

Helping seniors age in place

Seniors and aging classes and seminars

Screenings, education and support groups for seniors.

When parenting roles are reversed

Caregiving classes and support groups

Support and education for those providing care for loved ones.

People exercising at home

Gentle exercise classes

A variety of low-impact exercise classes held in San Diego.

Read our Community Resource Center stories

Woman at home doing yoga
Staying active as an older adult

Getting older doesn't have to mean slowing down. Learn easy ways to stay active as an older adult.

Advice for family caregivers
Advice for caregivers

Caring for a loved one can be challenging. Here are some helpful reminders.

Sharp Grossmont employees volunteering at the Santa's Korner event
Santa's Korner spreads holiday cheer to families in need

Sharp Grossmont Hospital employees are bringing the magic of the holidays to local families through its annual gift drive.

