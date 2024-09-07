Seniors and aging classes and seminars
Screenings, education and support groups for seniors.
At the Sharp Community Resource Center, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive resources and services to support the health and well-being of our community. Formerly known as the Senior Resource Center, our expanded offerings now cater to individuals of all ages, ensuring everyone can access the support they need to lead healthy, independent lives.
Whether you’re seeking information, want to attend a class, or are looking to connect with local services, we are here to support you every step of the way.
Our team can connect you with the right resources when you need them. For more information and to learn about our services, call 619-740-4214 or send us an email.
Getting older doesn't have to mean slowing down. Learn easy ways to stay active as an older adult.