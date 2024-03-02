Woman waking up

Inspire sleep apnea therapy treatment

Inspire therapy treats obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) by working inside the body to help restore natural breathing.

Sleep disorders affect as many as 22 million Americans with obstructive sleep apnea being the most common. Inspire therapy is a mask-free alternative that puts you in control so that you can sleep better.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, we want to help you breathe better so that you're sleeping better. With the simple-to-use Inspire therapy system, we can help provide the relief you need so that you can get a good night's sleep.

To learn more about Inspire therapy, please call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

