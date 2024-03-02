Inspire sleep apnea therapy treatment

Sleep disorders affect as many as 22 million Americans with obstructive sleep apnea being the most common. Inspire therapy is a mask-free alternative that puts you in control so that you can sleep better.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, we want to help you breathe better so that you're sleeping better. With the simple-to-use Inspire therapy system, we can help provide the relief you need so that you can get a good night's sleep.

Frequently asked questions about Inspire therapy

What is Inspire therapy and how does it work? Inspire therapy is a new technology that works inside the body to help restore natural breathing. A small, battery-powered device is implanted under the skin of a patient’s neck and chest through two small incisions during an outpatient surgical procedure. The device delivers mild stimulation to key airway muscles allowing the airway to remain open during sleep. A small, convenient handheld remote is used to turn Inspire therapy on before bed and off when you wake up , or to make any adjustments during the night. What are the benefits of Inspire therapy? Outpatient procedure

Most patients return home the same day and can return to non-strenuous activities within a few days. Over-the-counter pain medicine is typically used for a few days after the procedure for pain management. Convenient

Once implanted, Inspire therapy is straightforward and unrestrictive. Unlike an obtrusive CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine that uses a hose, mask, and mouthpiece delivery system, Inspire therapy is simpler. It is controlled by a small remote that a patient turns on at bedtime, off upon waking and can pause if therapy adjustments (increases/decreases) are needed during the night. Why choose Sharp? Sharp is the name you can trust to treat a wide variety of sleep disorders and our sleep experts are extensively trained.

Depending on your diagnosis, a personalized treatment plan will be created that works specifically for you.

Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans and most major U.S. insurance companies cover Inspire therapy. This includes Medicare for those whose qualify.

We're here to help

To learn more about Inspire therapy, please call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.