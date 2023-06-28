Screening and diagnosis for sleep disorders

If a sleep disorder is disrupting your life, talk to your doctor about a referral to a Sharp-affiliated sleep medicine specialist . We'll conduct a comprehensive review, and if needed, order a sleep study, which may occur at home or in one of our state-of-the-art facilities.

A home sleep study involves taking home a diagnostic machine, hooking it up to yourself at bedtime, sleeping with it on, and then returning it.

An in-lab sleep study may involve an overnight stay in one of our hotel-style outpatient rooms at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Sleep Disorders Center . Here, our cutting-edge technologies monitor your sleep, focusing on unusual body movement, heart rate, breathing patterns or brain waves.

Depending on your diagnosis, our specialists will cater their care to you. Whatever the outcome, trust in your care team to create a treatment plan that works best for you.