Help for lower back pain

Endoscopic spine surgery

At Sharp, our expert team of surgeons uses minimally invasive endoscopic technology to treat a variety of spine conditions.

Find a spine surgeon near you
Choose the San Diego spine care specialist who’s right for you.

Endoscopic spine surgery is a cutting edge spinal treatment that uses a specialized video camera and instruments to pass through small incisions in the back. This technique allows your surgeon to correct spine problems with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues, leading to reduced recovery times and less pain compared to traditional open surgery.

Conditions treated with endoscopic spine surgery

Our expert team uses endoscopic surgery to treat a variety of spinal conditions, including but not limited to:

  • Herniated discs

  • Spinal stenosis

  • Foraminal stenosis

  • Compression fractures

  • Synovial cysts

  • Scar tissue removal following previous spinal surgery

Benefits of endoscopic spine surgery

Choosing endoscopic spine surgery at Sharp can offer several benefits:

1

Less invasive

Tiny incisions reduce tissue damage and scarring.

2

Reduced pain

Minimally invasive techniques typically result in less postoperative discomfort.

3

Quicker recovery

Patients often experience a faster return to daily activities.

4

Lower risk of complications

Reduced tissue disruption leads to lower risk of infection and other complications.

Advanced technology and expert care

At Sharp HealthCare, our surgeons are equipped with the latest endoscopic technology, enhancing their ability to perform surgeries with high precision. Our team's expertise in endoscopic procedures ensures that you receive top-notch care tailored to your specific needs.

Frequently asked questions

San Diego spine surgery locations

We specialize in providing a minimally invasive approach to spine care.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital building
Sharp Memorial Hospital