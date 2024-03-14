Endoscopic spine surgery

Upon arriving, you will meet with your care team members, including your pre-surgery nurse, anesthesiologist and surgeon. They will take your vitals, go over the surgery plan and answer any questions you might have.

After your procedure, you will be brought to a holding area to rest where we will continue to monitor your blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen status.



You will not be allowed to drive home because of the effects of the medication. If you've indicated a designated person to receive information about the results of your procedure, your care team may speak to that person and briefly discuss home care instructions.



If you experience any problems related to your procedure once you are home, please call your doctor immediately.