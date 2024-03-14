Endoscopic spine surgery
At Sharp, our expert team of surgeons uses minimally invasive endoscopic technology to treat a variety of spine conditions.
Endoscopic spine surgery is a cutting edge spinal treatment that uses a specialized video camera and instruments to pass through small incisions in the back. This technique allows your surgeon to correct spine problems with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues, leading to reduced recovery times and less pain compared to traditional open surgery.
Conditions treated with endoscopic spine surgery
Our expert team uses endoscopic surgery to treat a variety of spinal conditions, including but not limited to:
Herniated discs
Spinal stenosis
Foraminal stenosis
Compression fractures
Synovial cysts
Scar tissue removal following previous spinal surgery
Benefits of endoscopic spine surgery
Choosing endoscopic spine surgery at Sharp can offer several benefits:
Advanced technology and expert care
At Sharp HealthCare, our surgeons are equipped with the latest endoscopic technology, enhancing their ability to perform surgeries with high precision. Our team's expertise in endoscopic procedures ensures that you receive top-notch care tailored to your specific needs.
Frequently asked questions
