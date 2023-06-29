Doctor using a tablet to explain a diagnosis to patient.

Aquablation therapy

At Sharp, we're proud to offer Aquablation therapy — an advanced, minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat benign prostastic hyperplasia (BPH) .

Robotic precision to provide long-lasting BPH relief

Benign (noncancerous) enlargement of the prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is the most common prostate problem in men. Treatment options for BPH range from medications to invasive surgery, with minimally invasive options in between.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, we are proud to be among the first in the state of California to offer Aquablation therapy — an advanced, minimally invasive surgical treatment for BPH.

We know choosing a treatment option can be overwhelming. That’s why we’re here to provide personalized support and expert care to help you get back to your daily life.

