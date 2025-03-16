For some people, combining healthy lifestyle changes with FDA-approved medications can accelerate weight loss. Also known as GLP-1 or GIP medications, these drugs can help reduce food cravings and make people feel full faster and longer.

Most weight loss medications are recommended for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher for people with diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or another obesity-related health condition.

At Sharp Coronado Hospital, a doctor who is board-certified in obesity medicine, can determine if this treatment is right for you. Your health will be closely monitored, and we will help you manage any side effects throughout your care.

Some insurance providers cover weight loss medications, and our team can help determine your benefits. We also offer cash pay options.

GLP-1s are available through the Sharp Specialty Pharmacy, a state-licensed and nationally accredited pharmacy, ensuring that your medications meet the highest standards of safety and effectiveness.

Please call 619-522-7118 to learn more about Sharp Coronado’s weight loss medications program.