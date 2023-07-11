Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
9610 Granite Ridge Dr, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon
9610 Granite Ridge Dr, Suite A San Diego, CA 92123

Parking

Free parking is available in front of the building.

