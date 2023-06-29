Be Well for Life wellness education program

If you're ready to lose weight or improve your overall health, but aren't sure where to start and would like some support, our Be Well for Life (previously known as New Weigh) program can help.

This 10-week wellness program emphasizes nutrition education and healthy lifestyle development. The goal of the program is to optimize wellness by exploring nutrition, physical activity, stress, sleep and social connection. Classes will be conducted exclusively online each week by a wellness education specialist.

Our program at a glance

Our Be Well for Life program will help guide you toward healthy, lasting lifestyle changes.

Weekly interactive virtual meetings

Receive individual coaching, follow-up, support and assistance from a trained wellness education specialist

Program cost is free once per calendar year to all San Diego residents, 18 years and older

Take your first step

To get started today or to find out more, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or register online.