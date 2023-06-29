HMR store pickup

Getting you the products you want, when you want them

We're happy to offer in-store pickup for the Sharp Weight Management Store at all of our San Diego locations. Customers can now order HMR® products online and select either in-store pickup or delivery (delivery will require a small shipping fee).

Placing your order has never been easier

Your order will be available to pick up at least one hour from the time you place your order. Please do not order more than 24 hours in advance.

If you want to make changes to your order, it will need to be voided and a new order entered.

If you are in a program that requires you to purchase a minimum prescription and your order does not reflect that, the order will be voided and you will need to make the purchase in person.

At this time, we do not offer an employee discount on online orders.

Where to pick up your order

In-store pickup is available at all of our San Diego locations. Orders can be placed until 3 pm for same day pick-up. Orders placed after 3 pm will be available for pick-up the next business day — except at our Rancho Bernardo location, which only offers in-store pickup on Mondays from 3 to 7 pm.

Our Murphy Canyon and Mount Helix locations are open from 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday (closed holidays).