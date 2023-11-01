AIDET: Five steps to achieving satisfaction

Understanding AIDET

AIDET is a simple acronym that represents a very powerful way to communicate with people who are often nervous, anxious and feeling vulnerable. It can also be used as we communicate with other staff and colleagues, especially when we are providing an internal service.

Acknowledge

Greet people with a smile and use their names if you know them. Attitude is everything. Create a lasting impression.

"Good morning/afternoon, Ms. Jones. We've been expecting you and we're glad you are here."

"Good morning/afternoon, Mr. Smith. Welcome to Sharp. We want to make your visit as convenient as possible. Would you please take a moment to confirm that we have your most current information?"

Introduce

Introduce yourself to others politely. Tell them who you are and how you are going to help them. Escort people where they need to go rather than pointing or giving directions.

"My name is Susan and I will be conducting your test today. I am a certified ultra sonographer and I do about six of these procedures a day. The doctors say that my skills are among the best. Do you have any questions for me?"

"Mrs. Smith, you will be seeing Dr. Hoegrefe today. He is an excellent physician. He is very good at listening and answering patient questions. You are fortunate that he is your physician."

"Mr. White, Dr. Williams would like you to have an X-ray in our radiology department. We have an excellent team of radiology technicians who use state-of-the-art equipment. I'm confident you will have a great experience."

Duration

Keep in touch to ease waiting times. Let others know if there is a delay and how long it will be. Make it better and apply service recovery methods when necessary.

"Dr. Heart had to attend an emergency. He was concerned about you and wanted you to know that it may be 30 minutes before he can see you. Are you able to wait or would you like me to schedule an appointment for tomorrow?"

Explanation

Advise others what you are doing, how procedures work and whom to contact if they need assistance. Communicate any steps they may need to take. Make words work. Talk, listen and learn. Make time to help. Ask, "Is there anything else I can do for you?"

"The test takes about 30 minutes. The first step is drink this solution and the we'll have you wait 20 minutes before we take a blood sample. Would you like to read while you wait?"

Thank you

Thank somebody. Foster an attitude of gratitude. Thank people for their patronage, help or assistance. Use reward and recognition tools.