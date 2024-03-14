Onstage and Offstage behaviors

To consistently deliver positive experiences, we must understand that everything that occurs in front of our patients and guests is important.

It’s up to each of us to be aware of the words we say, the actions we perform, and the behaviors we use to ensure our patients and guests continue to place their trust in us.

One important aspect of creating positive experiences is to prevent Offstage behavior from occurring Onstage. This means recognizing where we are and who is around us at all times.

We are Onstage

At Sharp, our stage is the place where we do the work of transforming the health care experience. When we are Onstage, we are committed to creating the best possible experience for each other and those we serve.

Partners in healing
When we are working
Woman having video visit with her doctor
Anytime a patient, family member or guest can see us
Mike Grasparil at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Wearing our Sharp badge or Sharp-branded clothing in community

Examples of Onstage behaviors

  • Smiling

  • Actively listening

  • Wearing our Sharp ID badge

  • Maintaining clean, uncluttered work areas

  • Picking up trash

We are Offstage

At the same time, we recognize the importance of having places where you can decompress, relax and be Offstage. Because every situation is unique, we encourage you to work with your leadership team to identify the Offstage areas for your department or unit. Also, it’s important to know Offstage behaviors are not inherently bad; they are simply behaviors that need to be taken off the stage where the work is being done.

Sharp Memorial ED staff lounge rendering
In staff-only areas
Benefits of reading
When we are on break and away from public view
Two friends eating snacks after exercising
Not wearing our Sharp ID or Sharp-branded clothing

Examples of Offstage behaviors

  • Reading personal materials

  • Having personal conversations

  • Texting, talking or scrolling on a mobile phone

  • Napping

  • Eating and drinking

Onstage and Offstage resources