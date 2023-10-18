The seven Pillars of Excellence — Quality, Safety, Service, People, Finance, Growth and Community — are a visible testament to our commitment in making Sharp the best health care system in the universe by achieving excellence in these areas.

Quality — This pillar demonstrates how Sharp HealthCare improves clinical excellence to set industry standards and exceed customer expectations.

Safety — This pillar keeps patients, employees and physicians safe and free from harm.

Service — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to providing an excellent experience and excellent service to its customers.

People — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to create a values-driven culture that attracts, retains and promotes the best and brightest people, who are committed to Sharp's mission and vision.

Finance — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to achieve financial results to ensure Sharp's ability to provide quality health care services, new technology and investment in the organization.

Growth — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to achieve consistent net revenue growth to enhance market dominance, sustain infrastructure improvements and support innovative development.

Community — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to be an exemplary public citizen by making a difference in the community and supporting the stewardship of our environment.

As a symbol of commitment to these pillars, nearly 1,000 Sharp leaders signed seven 8-foot-tall pillars, which are displayed in the lobby of Sharp's corporate offices in Kearny Mesa.