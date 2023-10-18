Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

Pillars of Excellence

At Sharp, we've adopted seven Pillars of Excellence as the foundation for our vision to transform the health care experience. 

The seven Pillars of Excellence — Quality, Safety, Service, People, Finance, Growth and Community — are a visible testament to our commitment in making Sharp the best health care system in the universe by achieving excellence in these areas.

Quality — This pillar demonstrates how Sharp HealthCare improves clinical excellence to set industry standards and exceed customer expectations.

Safety — This pillar keeps patients, employees and physicians safe and free from harm.

Service — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to providing an excellent experience and excellent service to its customers.

People — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to create a values-driven culture that attracts, retains and promotes the best and brightest people, who are committed to Sharp's mission and vision.

Finance — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to achieve financial results to ensure Sharp's ability to provide quality health care services, new technology and investment in the organization.

Growth — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to achieve consistent net revenue growth to enhance market dominance, sustain infrastructure improvements and support innovative development.

Community — This pillar demonstrates Sharp HealthCare's commitment to be an exemplary public citizen by making a difference in the community and supporting the stewardship of our environment.

As a symbol of commitment to these pillars, nearly 1,000 Sharp leaders signed seven 8-foot-tall pillars, which are displayed in the lobby of Sharp's corporate offices in Kearny Mesa.