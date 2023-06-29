Volunteer Opportunities at Sharp Memorial Hospital

We are currently accepting applications for adults. Our high school program is currently full. We anticipate accepting high school student applications in October 2023. We do not offer summer-only opportunities for any volunteer position.

It feels good to give back

As a volunteer at Sharp Memorial Hospital, you will give back to the community and meet new people. Other benefits include learning and career exploration, education and wellness forums, recognition prizes, discounted uniforms and a $6 cafeteria meal credit during each shift.

We make it easy and flexible to schedule your volunteer hours. All of our clinical departments utilize a live, cloud-based scheduling program that's accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Choose the opportunity that speaks to you

Whether it's exercising your creativity in our Arts for Healing Program, helping out in upscale boutiques or assisting guests at our concierge desk, we will work with you to meet your needs and desires. Here are a few more examples of available opportunities:

Emergency department (currently closed)

Family Resource Center

Patient ambassador

Integrative healing therapies (Healing Touch, Reiki, Music and Pet Therapy)

Nursing units

Occupational and physical therapy (shifts are weekdays only, between 9 am and 4 pm)

Pharmacy (limited, and primarily clerical)

Postoperative areas

Upscale boutiques

Volunteer today

We'd love to welcome you to our team. When you're ready to apply, please review our volunteer health clearances and requirements.