Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Mesa Vista

By volunteering at Sharp Mesa Vista, you can make a positive difference not only to people in your community, but to yourself as well.

We are currently accepting applications for adult volunteers.

How you can make a difference

There are plenty of ways you can help by volunteering, and we always work to accommodate your needs and desires. Examples of current opportunities we have at this time are helping in our upscale boutique and the lobby concierge desk.

What it can do for you

In addition to helping others and meeting new people, the benefits of volunteering with us include learning and career exploration, health care-related college scholarship opportunities, and a free meal in the cafeteria during each shift.

Become a volunteer today

We'd love to welcome you to our team. When you're ready to apply, please review our volunteer requirements and health clearances.