Community benefit
Sharp HealthCare provides benefits to the San Diego community, including for vulnerable populations, health research, education, training programs and unreimbursed medical care services.
As a not-for-profit organization, at Sharp HealthCare we place great value on the health and wellness of the San Diego community.
Our annual Community Benefit Plan and Report details the programs and services that we provide to address the needs of our community, as well as the financial value of those efforts. These programs are guided by our Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA), which are conducted every three years.