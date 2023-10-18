Addressing the needs of our community

The Community Benefit Plan and Report is a testament to the care that Sharp provides to the San Diego community — care that extends above and beyond the walls of our hospitals and health care facilities.

In 2022, Sharp HealthCare provided more than $541 million in community benefit programs and services. This amounts to more than 1 million dollars a day, and to one of every $8 of our net revenue being spent in direct support of the community.

Sharp community benefit highlights

Benefits for the broader community More than $2.5 million supported the following efforts: Vaccination programs, including flu, COVID-19 and mpox

Education, screening and support programs

Participation in community events addressing the unique needs of San Diegans

Collaboration with local schools to promote student interest and provide health career pathways

Involvement of Sharp leadership and staff in organizations to improve community health

Financial support to nonprofit community health organizations Benefits for vulnerable populations More than $3.2 million helped serve the San Diego community through: Financial support for medications, transportation and other needs of patients who cannot afford to pay

Safety and support programs for seniors and people with disabilities

Community and social support programs and services to address health equity

Programs to facilitate access to care for individuals who lack adequate health care coverage, including education and enrollment assistance

Contribution of time to community-based organizations through the Sharp Lends a Hand program

Financial and in-kind support for community clinics to improve services Health research, education and training programs More than $2.8 million helped provide: Supervision and support for students, interns and residents

Provision of health-related programs, classes, professors and clinical experience at local academic institutions

Education and training programs for medical, nursing, pharmacy and other community health care professionals

Dissemination of evidence-based practices for health care delivery and research to the broader community Medical care services More than $533 million was contributed in the following ways: Uncompensated care for patients who lack financial resources to pay for health care services

Unreimbursed costs of government programs such as Medi-Cal and Medicare

Improving environmental and community health

Sharp also leads and participates in emergency and disaster planning to protect the health and safety of the San Diego community, and, through its All Ways Green initiative, has been an innovator in green practices to improve environmental and community health. To further improve community health, the Sharp Equality Alliance promotes a culture of belonging by providing our workforce with education, dialogue and outreach celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion.

Reinvesting savings back into patient care

Further, through participation in the 340B Drug Pricing Program, select Sharp hospitals are permitted to purchase outpatient drugs at reduced prices. The savings from this program are used to offset patient care costs for Sharp's most vulnerable patient populations, as well as to assist with patient access to medications through Sharp's Patient Assistance Program. In fiscal year 2022, participation in the 340B Drug Pricing Program provided a cost savings of more than $104 million to help expand programs and medication access to Sharp's patients in need.

Learn more

Sharp hospitals use the findings from their triennial Community Health Needs Assessment to help guide the Sharp HealthCare Community Benefit Plan and Report, as well as individual Sharp hospital implementation strategies.

To learn more about the positive impact Sharp physicians, nurses, staff and volunteers have on the San Diego community, read the complete Sharp HealthCare Community Benefit Plan and Report, Fiscal Year 2022 (PDF) or the Executive Summary (PDF).