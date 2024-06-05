Sharp HealthCare’s core values of integrity, caring, safety, innovation and excellence are what the health system looks to when considering doing something novel or advancing practices. When applying to be included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2024 Healthcare Equality Index, the members of the Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) and Sharp’s leadership were doing exactly that — following their organization’s values.

This approach — paired with a great deal of hard work and systemwide cooperation — proved to be very successful. In May, it was announced that each of Sharp’s seven hospitals has been designated as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2024 Healthcare Equality Index.

This is the second time the health care system’s hospitals have received the designation. What’s more, Sharp Coronado’s Villa Coronado was designated as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality (LEI) Leader in the 2023 Long-Term Care Equality Index, the only such designee west of Ohio and 1 of only 13 LEI Leaders in the U.S.

The importance of the Healthcare Equality Index

The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the national LGBTQ+ benchmarking tool that evaluates health care facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. With a score of 100 at every hospital, Sharp received the maximum ratings possible for its nondiscrimination and staff training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and patient and community engagement initiatives.

According to the HRC Foundation, the 2024 HEI had the most rigorous criteria ever. Over 1,060 health care facilities nationwide participated in the scoring process, with just 36% — including Sharp’s seven hospitals — earning the 2024 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation.

“LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones are looking for health care providers to offer and champion

fully inclusive services,” says Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “The Healthcare Equality Index is helping people find facilities where welcoming policies and practices are the standard.”

SEA in action

The effort to achieve LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader status was launched and sustained by the founders, chapter leaders and members of the Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) — a volunteer organization comprised of Sharp employees to embrace the cultural diversity of Sharp and celebrate equality. This included Jonathan Gurrola, RN, an advanced clinician at Sharp Memorial Hospital; John Aganon, a senior graphic designer with Sharp System Services; John Lussier, Sharp’s director of clinical informatics; and Marlena Montgomery, chief nursing officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Casandra Crowe, Sharp’s chief experience officer and SEA’s executive sponsor, along with Sharp’s executive leaders and team members share the achievement. Each continuously plays a role in ensuring community members — and one another — are provided equal respect, compassion, treatment and opportunities.

“We are very proud of this recognition and applaud all our people who had a hand in achieving this remarkable achievement,” says Rita Essaian, Sharp’s chief people officer. “This recognition demonstrates our continuous commitment for equitable, compassionate and inclusive care to members of the LGBTQ+ population. As a leading health care provider in San Diego County, it is our responsibility to provide culturally responsive care to the communities we serve.”

