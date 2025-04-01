Billing frequently asked questions

View and pay your bills online using the Sharp app. When you create an account, you will be able to view your statements for Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospitals in one place, make payments and pay all your invoices by credit card, debit card or via your checking account in one transaction. You will also be able to save your preferred payment method for future use.

Pay as a guest or make a payment for a loved one by using our one-time payment form.

You can pay by credit or debit card or by check. You will need to provide your personal information and the invoice or visit number from your paper statement for each payment. You can also use this form to pay a bill for another person.

To pay by credit card over the phone, please call Patient Financial Services:

You may also mail your payment to the address listed on your statement.