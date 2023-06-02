Lung cancer
If you feel you may be at risk, schedule an appointment with a primary care doctor.
We're here to help take care of your lung health
At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we understand how important your lung health is to your daily life. We’re here to focus on you — and to bring you the best care possible, from screening through any necessary treatment.
Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death in men and women. However, most people don’t show symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Symptoms include coughing that gets worse or doesn’t go away, chest pain, shortness of breath and coughing up blood.
The best way to avoid lung cancer is not to smoke. Quitting may also lower your risk of lung cancer. If you need help quitting, check out our Second Breath Tobacco Cessation Program.
Are you at risk?
While smoking is the No. 1 risk factor for lung cancer, other risk factors include exposure to secondhand smoke, personal or family history of lung cancer, diet and radiation therapy to the chest.
It's important to talk to your primary care doctor if you feel you may be at risk. If needed, we can help you find the primary care doctor who is right for you.
At Sharp, we know that one of the best ways to beat cancer is to catch it early. That's why we offer low-dose CT lung screenings to help detect tumors earlier — when they're most treatable. And earlier detection means a better chance of long-term survival.
Assess your lung cancer risk
Take this free assessment to see if you might be a candidate for a low-dose CT lung screening.
CT scans are endorsed by the American Medical Association, American College of Chest Physicians, American Thoracic Society, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society and Lung Cancer Alliance. Many insurance plans, including Medicare, now cover these screenings.
Who should be screened?
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans for people who meet all of the following criteria:
Have a 20 pack year or more smoking history (A pack year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, a person could have a 20 pack year history by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.)
Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years
Are between 50 and 80 years old
Helping you through the screening process
At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you.
Our experienced team of radiologists, radiographers and caregivers works together to provide timely scheduling, the latest imaging techniques and prompt reporting of results. And with cancer services accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, you can feel comfortable knowing you're in good hands.
Schedule a screening
If you or a loved one are interested in scheduling a screening or learning more, please talk to your doctor about a referral to one of our locations or call 858-434-1252, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, to speak with one of our experienced physician-referral nurses.
Not all insurance plans cover this screening at this time. To determine eligibility, please contact your insurance provider.
Lung screening services in San Diego
The following Sharp locations offer lung screening services.
Discover lung health news
How preventive chemotherapy helps reduce cancer risk
Kate Middleton was recently diagnosed with cancer, and her doctors recommended preventive chemotherapy.
Teaming up for better breathing
Sharp joins the American Lung Association in sharing the importance of lung cancer screening and early detection.