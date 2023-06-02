We're here to help take care of your lung health

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we understand how important your lung health is to your daily life. We’re here to focus on you — and to bring you the best care possible, from screening through any necessary treatment.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death in men and women. However, most people don’t show symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Symptoms include coughing that gets worse or doesn’t go away, chest pain, shortness of breath and coughing up blood.

The best way to avoid lung cancer is not to smoke. Quitting may also lower your risk of lung cancer. If you need help quitting, check out our Second Breath Tobacco Cessation Program.

Are you at risk?

While smoking is the No. 1 risk factor for lung cancer, other risk factors include exposure to secondhand smoke, personal or family history of lung cancer, diet and radiation therapy to the chest.

It's important to talk to your primary care doctor if you feel you may be at risk. If needed, we can help you find the primary care doctor who is right for you.

At Sharp, we know that one of the best ways to beat cancer is to catch it early. That's why we offer low-dose CT lung screenings to help detect tumors earlier — when they're most treatable. And earlier detection means a better chance of long-term survival.