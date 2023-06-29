Lung cancer treatment

At Sharp, we're here to focus on you — and we understand that your lung cancer diagnosis does not define you but can still change your world. It's one of the reasons we've been recognized nationally by the American Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

A skilled cancer care team, committed to you

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. Our expert caregivers work together with you to approach your care in the best possible way. This team includes:

We're here to provide the support you need so you can focus on healing, including resources for cancer patients.

Where compassion meets technology

At Sharp, we offer advanced treatments for lung cancer in San Diego, including:

Using state-of-the-art equipment for treatment as well as advanced diagnostics, our specialists are transforming cancer care. Because confidence in your care provider lets you focus on what's important — healing.