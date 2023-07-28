Lung cancer treatment

Choose the San Diego lung cancer doctor who's right for you.
When it comes to facing lung cancer, you are not alone. At Sharp, our expert team is here to support you and your loved ones every step of the way. Our multidisciplinary program is dedicated to providing cutting-edge treatment options, targeted therapies and access to innovative clinical trials. Our compassionate specialists work together to create a treatment plan that’s unique to you.
Sharp Cancer Institute is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care. Here, we combine the science of medicine with the art of caring that is The Sharp Experience. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.
For help in scheduling an appointment with a lung cancer specialist at Sharp, please call us at 1-800-827-4277 (1-800-82-SHARP).
Lung cancer can be a complex illness. That’s why our multidisciplinary team works together to coordinate your care. Our expert team is trained at the highest level to treat all types and stages of lung cancer.
These specialists include:
Interventional pulmonologists who use advanced techniques to diagnose and stage lung cancer
Thoracic surgeons who specialize in lung cancer surgery
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up
Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers
Clinical trial specialists
And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.
At Sharp, we’re proud to offer some of the region’s most innovative treatment options for lung cancer.
Treatment may include:
Advanced diagnosis — In addition to CT-guided lung biopsies, Sharp offers robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, a procedure to biopsy even the most hard-to-reach lung nodules. Endobronchial ultrasound can be performed at the same time to see if the cancer has spread to any lymph nodes in the chest.
Surgery — We offer lung cancer surgery using the latest surgical techniques, including minimally invasive, robotic procedures that don’t require open-chest surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery.
Chemotherapy and immunotherapy — Medication that either targets cancer cells directly or harnesses your immune system to attack cancer cells.
Cold capping (scalp cooling) — This type of therapy may help minimize hair loss during chemotherapy treatment for eligible patients. It works by gently cooling the scalp before, during and after an infusion, helping protect hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy.
Radiation therapy — Radiation that precisely targets cancerous tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.
Clinical trials — Access to new therapies and treatments through our Clinical Trials Program.
Lung nodule program — If a lung nodule is detected during a chest X-ray or CT scan, patients may be referred for ongoing monitoring to ensure lung cancer is caught early, if it develops.
Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:
Cancer support groups and resources
Connections to community assistance, including financial support
Integrative medicine therapies, such as massage and acupuncture
Translation services
Transportation assistance
Learning you have lung cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.
We offer lung cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.