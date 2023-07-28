An expert team dedicated to you

Lung cancer can be a complex illness. That’s why our multidisciplinary team works together to coordinate your care. Our expert team is trained at the highest level to treat all types and stages of lung cancer.



These specialists include:

Interventional pulmonologists who use advanced techniques to diagnose and stage lung cancer

Thoracic surgeons who specialize in lung cancer surgery

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up

Registered dietitians and nutritionists

Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience

Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers

Rehabilitation therapists

Clinical trial specialists

And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.

Advanced lung cancer treatments designed to meet your needs

At Sharp, we’re proud to offer some of the region’s most innovative treatment options for lung cancer.



Treatment may include: