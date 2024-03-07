Mammography services

Routine mammograms are lifesaving screenings that can often detect cancer up to two years before it can be felt. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat, so we encourage you to get these screenings as recommended.

At Sharp, we’re proud to be a leading provider of women's care in San Diego, offering state-of-the-art technology and a gentle, supportive environment for your annual mammography screening. Our expert staff puts you first — ensuring your comfort at every step of the way.

We are proud to offer tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, which uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue.