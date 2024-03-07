Mammography services

Routine mammograms are lifesaving screenings that can often detect cancer up to two years before it can be felt. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat, so we encourage you to get these screenings as recommended.
At Sharp, we’re proud to be a leading provider of women's care in San Diego, offering state-of-the-art technology and a gentle, supportive environment for your annual mammography screening. Our expert staff puts you first — ensuring your comfort at every step of the way.
We are proud to offer tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, which uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue.
Locations of mammogram screenings at Sharp
Sharp offers several locations for mammogram screenings, so you can get the care you need where it’s most convenient for you. To schedule an appointment, you can contact each site individually or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Screenings take place at San Diego Imaging Chula Vista, located on the same medical campus as the hospital.
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Screenings take place at the women's imaging suite at the hospital’s Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, and you can schedule your appointment online.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Screenings take place at Medical Terrace Outpatient Imaging, located on the same medical campus as the hospital.
Sharp Memorial Hospital
Screenings take place inside the James S. Brown Pavilion's Outpatient Imaging Center, a designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Sharp Memorial offers a breast cancer risk assessment program. Patients can learn if their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is greater than 20 percent, the threshold at which the American Cancer Society recommends extra monitoring and other prevention strategies.
Access to the most advanced screenings
Beginning at age 40, we encourage you to have a conversation with your doctor about routine breast screening — when it should begin and what type of screening is best for you.
Our advanced diagnostic tests provide earlier detection of tumors and abnormalities — so that you can be one step ahead when it comes to your health.
At Sharp, we utilize tomosynthesis to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast. With tomosynthesis, small cancers are better detected behind dense tissue, which can hide cancers and other abnormalities. Roughly 40 percent of U.S. women have dense breasts, which are more common in younger women.
Mammography services in San Diego
Mammography is offered at the following Sharp locations.
