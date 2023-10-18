Lung Cancer Screening

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we know that one of the best ways to beat cancer is to catch it early. That's why we offer low-dose CT lung screenings to help detect tumors earlier — when they're most treatable. And earlier detection means a better chance of long-term survival.

Do you qualify for a screening?

Take this free assessment to see if you might be a candidate for a low-dose CT lung screening.

Please note that not all insurance plans cover this screening at this time. To determine eligibility, please contact your insurance provider.

Our expert team is waiting for you.

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you.

An experienced team of radiologists, radiographers and caregivers works together to give you the best possible experience with timely scheduling, the latest imaging techniques and prompt reporting of results. And with cancer services accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, you can feel comfortable knowing you're in good hands.

We are here for you every step of the way — from smoking cessation programs and lung screenings to advanced treatment options, from cutting-edge clinical trials to survivor support groups. It's all part of the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

We're here to help you quit.

We know what a challenge it can be to quit smoking. That's why we're here to help you through the process. For more information on smoking cessation resources, like our Second Breath Tobacco Cessation Program, search our classes and events or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Our smoking cessation programs are designed to help guide you through the process of becoming tobacco-free by addressing both the habit and addiction components of tobacco. During these sessions, you will build skills in behavior change, stress management, weight control, effective medication use and relapse prevention. Long-term support and follow-up is provided.

CT screening locations.

We provide comprehensivelung screening services across San Diego County.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in partnership with San Diego Imaging-Chula Vista

Sharp Coronado Hospital

Outpatient Imaging Center at Grossmont Medical Terrace

Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Imaging Center

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

