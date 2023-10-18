Lung Cancer Treatment

At Sharp, we recognize that every cancer journey is different. We're here to focus on you — and we understand that your diagnosis does not define you.

We know that every moment matters, and that's why the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are advancing the way we treat lung cancer — offering advanced technologies, access to a broad network of expert physicians and compassionate care for patients and their families in San Diego.

Our Sharp-affiliated, fellowship-trained cancer specialists diagnose a range of conditions and have expertise to treat common and rare cancers. With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our clinical team will ensure you get the care and support you need, every step of the way. Because at Sharp, our patients are our purpose and our partners.

A network of care to meet your every need.

Experts in oncology — Our affiliated, board-certified cancer specialists are leading experts in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of tumors, providing comprehensive radiation, medical and surgical treatments.

Individualized treatment and comprehensive care — We offer advanced cancer-fighting technologies and custom treatment plans tailored to meet your specific needs. A team of physicians and specialists meet weekly to discuss diagnoses and the best way to approach your treatment.

Extraordinary level of care — Recognized nationally by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program, our team is committed to providing an extraordinary level of care, which we call The Sharp Experience, to each patient.

Free support groups — Meet other patients to share your concerns and experiences of living with lung cancer and exchange ideas to discover new coping strategies. Support groups are available in Spanish and English.

Lung cancer treatment designed uniquely for you.

At Sharp, we utilize state-of-the-art equipment for diagnostics and treatment, including:

Accuray Radixact System

TrueBeam STx® — Precise and fast radiation therapy for complex types of cancer that may not qualify for traditional radiotherapy. X-ray doses from this technology are typically 25 percent less than other treatments.

Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) — Precise targeting of small, inoperable lung tumors with a very short, one-week course of treatment. SBRT is considered a proven therapy for early stage lung cancer.

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy — State-of-the-art, image-guided technology provides highly accurate and concentrated doses of radiation, tracks the location of tumors during breathing and other movement, shapes the beam and mirrors the tumor size and shape, thus minimizing the effect on nearby tissue.

Chemotherapy — Medication that flows through the whole body and works by targeting fast-growing cancer cells. You receive chemotherapy from specially trained nurses in a bright, comfortable lounge area or private room and return home the same day.

Our team.

Our highly skilled team of experts includes the following medical specialists:

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy

Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

Thoracic surgeons who specialize in lung cancer surgery

Registered dietitians

Licensed social workers to help patients cope with pain, illness and stress

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare.

We offer lung cancer treatment at the following centers in San Diego.

