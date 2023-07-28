Second opinions
A second opinion from a Sharp cancer specialist can help to ensure you make informed decisions about your care.
Know that you have options for your cancer care
When you’re facing cancer, you want to give it everything you’ve got. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment.
How does getting a second opinion at Sharp work?
Why get a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?
Nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, we at Sharp HealthCare are dedicated to providing the highest standards of cancer care and support. Our cancer centers provide sophisticated cancer diagnostics and our cancer treatment technologies help provide the best possible outcome while minimizing your side effects and recovery time. And as a leader in clinical cancer research, we offer access to new cancer treatments before they're widely available.
Have questions about getting a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?
We’re here for you. Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm to speak with a patient service representative.
San Diego cancer care locations
We offer cancer care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
