Second opinions

Know that you have options for your cancer care

When you’re facing cancer, you want to give it everything you’ve got. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment.

How does getting a second opinion at Sharp work?

1 Request for a second opinion Complete this brief online questionnaire or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277). The team will review your information and speak with you about your medical history and current diagnosis. 2 Get assigned to a doctor A caring, top-quality specialist will be matched with you based on your diagnosis and consultations. 3 Send your records Once we collect your imaging, pathology and medical records, the cancer care team will conduct a formal review. 4 Receive your second opinion Your specialist will schedule an appointment with you to discuss a proposed treatment plan.

Why get a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?

Nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, we at Sharp HealthCare are dedicated to providing the highest standards of cancer care and support. Our cancer centers provide sophisticated cancer diagnostics and our cancer treatment technologies help provide the best possible outcome while minimizing your side effects and recovery time. And as a leader in clinical cancer research, we offer access to new cancer treatments before they're widely available.

Why should I get a second opinion? Learning you have cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available. Getting a second opinion can help give you the confidence and peace of mind to make an informed decision about your care. How do I request for a second opinion from Sharp? Complete our brief online questionnaire or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277). A patient service representative will respond to your submission by phone within two business days. Does health insurance cover second opinions? Please contact your health insurance company to see if second opinions are covered by your plan. Should your insurance not cover the service, the cost for a Sharp HealthCare second opinion is $300.

Have questions about getting a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?

We’re here for you. Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm to speak with a patient service representative.