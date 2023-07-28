Dr. Fisher comforting patient sitting in chair.

Second opinions

A second opinion from a Sharp cancer specialist can help to ensure you make informed decisions about your care.

Know that you have options for your cancer care

When you’re facing cancer, you want to give it everything you’ve got. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment.

How does getting a second opinion at Sharp work?

1

Request for a second opinion

Complete this brief online questionnaire or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277). The team will review your information and speak with you about your medical history and current diagnosis.

2

Get assigned to a doctor

A caring, top-quality specialist will be matched with you based on your diagnosis and consultations.

3

Send your records

Once we collect your imaging, pathology and medical records, the cancer care team will conduct a formal review.

4

Receive your second opinion

Your specialist will schedule an appointment with you to discuss a proposed treatment plan.

Why get a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?

Nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, we at Sharp HealthCare are dedicated to providing the highest standards of cancer care and support. Our cancer centers provide sophisticated cancer diagnostics and our cancer treatment technologies help provide the best possible outcome while minimizing your side effects and recovery time. And as a leader in clinical cancer research, we offer access to new cancer treatments before they're widely available.

Have questions about getting a second opinion at Sharp HealthCare?

We’re here for you. Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm to speak with a patient service representative.

San Diego cancer care locations

We offer cancer care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

