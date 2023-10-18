Why Choose Minimally Invasive Surgery for Mitral Valve Repair?

Another way to heal your heart.

Are you in need of mitral valve repair surgery (also known as bicuspid valve repair)? This surgery can lower your risk of stroke and infection, free you from blood thinners and improve your daily living.

At Sharp, we offer less-invasive surgery options that can minimize pain and lead to a quicker recovery. Compared to traditional open-heart surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less pain

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Quicker recovery

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Find out more.

To learn more about heart valve surgery, send us an email and a cardiac specialist will contact you directly.

Mitral valve procedures and surgery options.

Sharp HealthCare provides the following options for mitral valve treatment:

Minimally invasive mitral valve surgery

Sharp's affiliated surgeons routinely perform minimally invasive mitral valve repair surgery. In minimally invasive valve surgery, the incision is much smaller — about 3 inches instead of the 6 to 8 inches required for traditional cardiac surgery. The surgery can be completed with small incisions through the lower breastbone. The benefit to patients is dramatic: shorter healing time and hospital stays, less scarring, reduced pain and a lower chance of infection.

Maze procedure and mitral valve repair

The Maze procedure is often performed during mitral valve repair surgery. Surgeons perform Maze surgery to treat chronic atrial fibrillation (AFib), a fast, irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart contract in an uncoordinated fashion. AFib is dangerous because it can cause blood to pool in the upper chambers, leading to blood clots. A stroke can occur if a blood clot travels from the heart and blocks a small artery in the brain. The procedure typically adds only about 20 to 30 minutes to the surgery and can be effective in eliminating AFib. Many patients who receive both a mitral valve repair and a Maze procedure no longer need to take long-term blood-thinning medications.

Mini-Maze procedure

The Mini-Maze procedure is often performed on patients suffering from mitral valve disease and AFib. Tiny incisions are created in the chest and an energy source is used to block the arrhythmia's path. This minimally invasive procedure does not require opening the chest, so it has a shorter recovery time than more invasive surgical options.

MitraClip® procedure

The MitraClip®procedure is a treatment for patients unable to have open-heart surgery due to age or other medical conditions. The device is inserted through the femoral vein — a blood vessel in the leg — to clip together a portion of the mitral valve, allowing the heart to pump blood more efficiently.

Cardiac care the way it should be.

At Sharp, we're proud to lead the charge in heart care. It's part of our history. We've pioneered many new cardiac technologies, including the first open-heart surgery, first heart transplant and first cardiac catheterization in San Diego. A robust team of internationally renowned heart specialists — including cardiac surgeons, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists — is committed to your care from before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery at home. We are here to help you face whatever comes your way. It's the care you need, when you need it.

Learn more about mitral valve surgery at Sharp.

For more information about our mitral valve surgery options, please send us an email. A Sharp-affiliated cardiac specialist will contact you directly within 48 business hours.

To learn more about heart valve repair, please read our read frequently asked questions about minimally invasive heart valve repair surgery.