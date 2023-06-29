Heart valve surgery

Specializing in heart valve disease treatment

Your heart has four valves — mitral, tricuspid, aortic and pulmonary — which ensure that blood flows in only one direction through the heart. Heart valve disease occurs when one or more heart valves do not work correctly, which can damage your heart over time.

At Sharp, we specialize in the surgical treatment of heart valve disease. Our expert caregivers use advanced technology — including the latest minimally invasive approaches — to perform heart valve repairs and replacements of mitral, aortic valve and tricuspid valves.

Our expert care team is here for you

Our robust team of internationally renowned health care professionals — including cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists and intensivists — will care for you before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery.