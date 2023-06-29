Dr. Ancona-Young taking patient's blood pressure.

Heart valve surgery

At Sharp, our expert care teams specialize in the latest in heart valve surgery — including minimally invasive mitral valve repair and replacement as well as aortic valve repair and replacement.

Specializing in heart valve disease treatment

Your heart has four valves — mitral, tricuspid, aortic and pulmonary — which ensure that blood flows in only one direction through the heart. Heart valve disease occurs when one or more heart valves do not work correctly, which can damage your heart over time.

At Sharp, we specialize in the surgical treatment of heart valve disease. Our expert caregivers use advanced technology — including the latest minimally invasive approaches — to perform heart valve repairs and replacements of mitral, aortic valve and tricuspid valves.

Our expert care team is here for you

Our robust team of internationally renowned health care professionals — including cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists and intensivists — will care for you before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery.

Conditions

At Sharp, we specialize in advanced cardiac care, including:

Treatments

Treatments for heart valve disease include drug therapy, heart valve repair surgery and heart valve replacement surgery. At Sharp, we provide the following surgical options for heart valve surgery:

Frequently asked questions

Read our frequently asked questions to learn more about minimally invasive heart valve surgery, which is offered at Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

San Diego heart valve surgery locations

We offer heart valve services at the following Sharp hospitals.

