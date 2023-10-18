Why Choose Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy?

A road to a healthier new you.

If you are significantly overweight and have been unable to achieve effective weight loss through diet and exercise programs alone, Sharp's vertical sleeve gastrectomy may be right for you.

Benefits of vertical sleeve gastrectomy compared to other weight-loss surgeries:

Appealing option for individuals at a higher risk for the more invasive Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery due to health complications

Dramatically improves health problems related to weight

Less time in operating room

Most common weight-loss surgery

Requires less anesthesia

Shorter hospital stay

Often allows most foods to be eaten in small amounts

Decreases risk of dumping syndrome

Reduces stomach volume

Begin your journey today.

Register online for a free informational seminar offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital about weight-loss surgery or call 1-888-453-7072, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm to sign up by phone.

If your weight has become a health problem, don't struggle alone. We can help restore a stronger, healthier you.

We're here to help.

Sharp HealthCare's weight-loss surgery program has been helping people lose weight since 2001. Our highly trained surgical team performs the vertical sleeve gastrectomy procedure at Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital. If you are ready to learn more about weight-loss surgery, attend one of our free educational seminars offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital.

How it works.

The vertical sleeve gastrectomy procedure restricts stomach volume and the amount of food it can hold by removing 85 percent or more of the stomach without bypassing the intestines or preventing the body from fully absorbing nutrients from the gastrointestinal tract.

This removed portion of the stomach is responsible for producing ghrelin, the hormone that causes appetite and hunger. By removing this portion of the stomach, rather than leaving it in place, the level of ghrelin is decreased, which causes loss of or a reduction in appetite.

Is weight-loss surgery right for you?

As with all surgical procedures, there are advantages and disadvantages. At Sharp, we believe it's important you are aware of both.

Advantages of vertical sleeve gastrectomy include:

Appealing option for individuals at a higher risk for the more invasive Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery due to health complications

Dramatically improves health problems related to weight

Often allows most foods to be eaten in small amounts

Less time in operating room

Most common weight-loss surgery

Requires less anesthesia

Shorter hospital stay

Decreases risk of dumping syndrome

Reduces stomach volume

Disadvantages of vertical sleeve gastrectomy include:

Procedure is not reversible

Take the next step.

Make an educated and informed decision about weight-loss surgery by attending one of our free educational seminars offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital. You will learn everything you need to know about bariatric surgery including program requirements, risks, potential complications and benefits, as well as other treatment options. We also recommend you attend one of our monthly support groups to talk with and ask questions of other bariatric patients.

To register for a free educational seminar, sign up online or call 1-888-453-7072, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm.

You can also learn more about the vertical sleeve procedure by reading frequently asked questions about vertical sleeve gastrectomy.