If you are significantly overweight and have been unable to achieve effective weight loss through diet and exercise programs alone, vertical sleeve gastrectomy may be an option.

If you are significantly overweight and have been unable to achieve effective weight loss through diet and exercise programs alone, vertical sleeve gastrectomy may be an option.

How the vertical sleeve gastrectomy procedure works

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy decreases stomach volume and the amount of food it can hold by removing 85% or more of the stomach without bypassing the intestines or preventing the body from fully absorbing nutrients from the gastrointestinal tract.

This removed portion of the stomach is responsible for producing ghrelin, the hormone that causes appetite and hunger. By removing this portion of the stomach, rather than leaving it in place, the level of ghrelin is decreased, which causes loss of or a reduction in appetite.

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy advantages and disadvantages

As with all surgical procedures, there are advantages and disadvantages. At Sharp, we believe it's important you are aware of both.

Advantages of vertical sleeve gastrectomy

Most common weight loss surgery

Dramatically improves health problems related to weight

Less time in operating room

Requires less anesthesia

Shorter hospital stay

Often allows most foods to be eaten in small amounts

Decreases risk of dumping syndrome

Reduces stomach volume

Appealing option for individuals at a higher risk for the more invasive gastric bypass surgery due to health complications

Disadvantages of vertical sleeve gastrectomy

Procedure is not reversible

Is weight loss surgery right for you?

Weight loss surgery is a tool — without lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, weight regain is possible.

Weight loss surgery is a tool — without lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, weight regain is possible.

We also recommend you attend one of our monthly support groups to talk with and ask questions of other weight loss surgery patients.

Frequently asked questions

How big will my stomach be after surgery? The size of your stomach will vary depending on the surgeon and your individual needs. All surgeons use a tube to guide them when stapling the stomach. The tube size can vary from as small as 1 to 2 ounces to as large as 6 to 8 ounces. Is removing the stomach safe? This type of stomach removal has been performed since the mid-1980s and has proved to be a safe procedure. It involves stapling, just like gastric bypass, and has similar risks. Will I need to take vitamins? Vitamin deficiencies are rare with vertical sleeve gastrectomy because there is no intestinal bypass. However, the procedure is very restrictive so most surgeons recommend you take a multivitamin, calcium and B12 vitamins after surgery. Will I regain weight? Weight loss surgery is a tool. Without lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, weight regain is possible, regardless of the weight-loss procedure selected. What will my diet be like after surgery? Your diet will progress over the first year. It usually starts with two to four weeks of liquid protein drinks and water. Then you will gradually progress to thicker food items and by two months are able to eat seafood, eggs, cheese and other regular foods. Two to four months post-surgery, the generally recommended diet is low calorie (1,000 per day), high protein (60-80 grams per day), low fat (30 grams per day) and low carbohydrates (40 grams per day). The calorie intake increases over the first year and by 12 months many patients have achieved their goal weight and consume between 900 and 1,500 calories per day. The final calorie intake depends on your level of activity, age and gender (men can usually consume more calories and maintain their weight).

If you aren't sure if weight loss surgery is right for you or you don't meet the requirements but are still interested in losing weight