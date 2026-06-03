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Adam R. Pacal, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592

3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110-5341
    Get directions

    858-499-2712
    Fax: 619-221-9592

Care schedule

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About Adam R. Pacal, MD

I believe in the importance of good lifestyle habits in promoting and maintaining excellent health. I think developing a successful partnership between the patient and the physician enables a person to achieve their health care goals. Medicine is an exciting and innovative field that gives me the opportunity to improve people's lives with new technologies and treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy cycling.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Pa-kal

Education

University of Michigan: Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861432270

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adam R. Pacal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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