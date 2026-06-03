Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine
3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341
Get directions
858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Adam R. Pacal, MD
I believe in the importance of good lifestyle habits in promoting and maintaining excellent health. I think developing a successful partnership between the patient and the physician enables a person to achieve their health care goals. Medicine is an exciting and innovative field that gives me the opportunity to improve people's lives with new technologies and treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy cycling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861432270
Insurance plans accepted
Adam R. Pacal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam R. Pacal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.