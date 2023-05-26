About Adam Pacal, MD

I believe in the importance of good lifestyle habits in promoting and maintaining excellent health. I think developing a successful partnership between the patient and the physician enables a person to achieve their health care goals. Medicine is an exciting and innovative field that gives me the opportunity to improve people's lives with new technologies and treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy cycling.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Pa-kal

Languages: English

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

Brigham and Women's Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Geriatrics

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1861432270