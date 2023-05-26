Adam Pacal, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Adam Pacal, MD
I believe in the importance of good lifestyle habits in promoting and maintaining excellent health. I think developing a successful partnership between the patient and the physician enables a person to achieve their health care goals. Medicine is an exciting and innovative field that gives me the opportunity to improve people's lives with new technologies and treatments. In my spare time, I enjoy cycling.
Age:49
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Pa-kal
Languages:English
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
NPI
1861432270
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Adam Pacal, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
288 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pacal truly listens and wants to have answers. He is not judgmental and understands when to hear horses and when to hear Zebras.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Pacal is knowledgeable and a great listener and he was able to address all my health concerns
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Pacal never makes me feel rushed, answers my questions without talking down to me.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Longest conversation I've ever had with my Primary
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Adam Pacal, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam Pacal, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
