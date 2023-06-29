Sports medicine and physical therapy

Getting you back to doing what you love

We know how discouraging an injury can be when fitness, athletics or regular physical activity is an essential part of who you are.

Our highly trained, certified clinicians work closely with your referring physician to address your work-related, sports-related and other orthopedic injuries to create a treatment plan customized to you.

Schedule your physical therapy appointment

We understand how busy life can get. That's why we offer online scheduling for physical therapy appointments at the Sewall Healthy Living Center.

You can also give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP ( 1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.