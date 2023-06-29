Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Sports medicine and physical therapy

At Sharp, we want to get you back on your feet as quickly and safely as possible. With state-of-the-art equipment and advanced diagnostic tools, we can swiftly reduce your symptoms and restore your strength and flexibility.

Getting you back to doing what you love

We know how discouraging an injury can be when fitness, athletics or regular physical activity is an essential part of who you are.

Our highly trained, certified clinicians work closely with your referring physician to address your work-related, sports-related and other orthopedic injuries to create a treatment plan customized to you.

Schedule your physical therapy appointment

We understand how busy life can get. That's why we offer online scheduling for physical therapy appointments at the Sewall Healthy Living Center.

You can also give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP ( 1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

San Diego sports medicine and physical therapy locations

