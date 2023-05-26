About Alana Dembitsky, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Corinne Yarbrough, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician when I was volunteering in a small rural medical facility and I was able to aid in the process of diagnosing and treating patients. I believe it's important to be attuned to each patient's individual health goals and needs in order to deliver the best care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy being with my family, camping, hiking and cooking.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Arizona : Residency

Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Chronic cough

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Colon cancer screening

Diabetes

Eczema

Headache

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Hypertension

Men's health

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Smoking cessation techniques

Wart treatment

Weight management

Wellness programs

Women's health

