Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
About Alana Dembitsky, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Corinne Yarbrough, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician when I was volunteering in a small rural medical facility and I was able to aid in the process of diagnosing and treating patients. I believe it's important to be attuned to each patient's individual health goals and needs in order to deliver the best care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy being with my family, camping, hiking and cooking.
Age:41
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Arizona:Residency
Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colon cancer screening
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023458460
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Alana Dembitsky, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
173 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dembitsky is exceptional! Not only is she an extraordinary clinician, she is a kind, empathetic, enthusiastic human who cares deeply about her patients.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I was delighted with care provided by *Dr. Alana Dembitsky. 1st visit, substitute for my regular doctor who is on leave and she was easy to talk to, listened.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Explanations regarding physical conditions, treatment processes were clear and thorough. Provider was cordial, attentive and caring.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
This was the best doctor visit I've ever had. I wish I had found this doctor years ago.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alana Dembitsky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alana Dembitsky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alana Dembitsky, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alana Dembitsky, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.