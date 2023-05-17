Albert Martinez, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Albert Martinez, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Albert Martinez, MD
This physician treats newborns only. I enjoy working with families and educating them about healthy lifestyles and preventive care in raising their children. I believe that if a family observes healthy choices and models a healthy lifestyle for their children, then the children will have a better start with healthy habits throughout their life. I will always do my best to provide excellent patient care for my patients and their families. I want them to enjoy their visits and look forward to coming in for their medical care. In my spare time, I love being with my wife and two sons. I enjoy fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking, gardening and traveling. I am active in my church and make medical mission trips every year.
Age:67
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of New Mexico:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457322471
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Albert Martinez, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
113 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
TRULY devastated that Dr Martinez is retiring. He is the gold standard for pediatrics! We are going to miss his kindness and care so much.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Albert Martinez is the best. He made my daughter and myself (mom) feel comfortable and relaxed. He was patient and kind.
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
Nothing but the best as usual
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Martinez was excellent and took time to listen and apologized for being behind.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Albert Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albert Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Albert Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albert Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.