This physician treats newborns only. I enjoy working with families and educating them about healthy lifestyles and preventive care in raising their children. I believe that if a family observes healthy choices and models a healthy lifestyle for their children, then the children will have a better start with healthy habits throughout their life. I will always do my best to provide excellent patient care for my patients and their families. I want them to enjoy their visits and look forward to coming in for their medical care. In my spare time, I love being with my wife and two sons. I enjoy fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking, gardening and traveling. I am active in my church and make medical mission trips every year.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1985

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of New Mexico : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



