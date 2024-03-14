Provider Image

Alexander Greiner, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Allergy and immunology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. Allergy & Asthma Medical Group & Research Center
    477 North El Camino Real
    Suite D302
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    858-966-4900
  2. Allergy & Asthma Medical Group & Research Center
    5776 Ruffin Road
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-966-4900

Care schedule

Allergy & Asthma Medical Group & Research Center
5776 Ruffin Road
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Alexander Greiner, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
French, German, Spanish
Education
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Fellowship
Winthrop University Hospital:
 Residency
State University of New York, Upstate:
 Medical School
Winthrop University Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1609801299

Insurance plans accepted

Alexander Greiner, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

