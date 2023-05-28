Doctor of Optometry
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
About Allison Pierce, OD
I decided to become an optometrist because it is the perfect career to help people in meaningful ways daily while also being able to form relationships that grow over time. Managing a patient’s vision is intellectually stimulating and also indulges my joy in caring for others. Eye care is exciting because it is continuously evolving and improving. I strive to provide the best in modern care while also keeping in mind sensible solutions for each patient’s unique needs. I aim to have a patient experience where they are seeing their best and feeling secure in their eye health. When I'm not working, I cherish my adventures with my husband and two young sons. I also relax by tinkering in the kitchen, so please share if you have the secret to the perfect chocolate chip cookie!
Education
University of California, Berkeley:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Pierce is very kind
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor Pierce is a dedicated doctor. She listens, takes the time to explain. I was very happy that she was able to find an appoitment with doctor Kapoor for my husband who had 2 days prior an appointment with her. She took care of my problems but she helped me and explained to me the issues with my husband. I really appreciate that she took the time to help me with my husband.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Everyone knew what they were doing and it gave me confidence in a positive result.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pierce is always professional.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Allison Pierce, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allison Pierce, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
