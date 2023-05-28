About Allison Pierce, OD

I decided to become an optometrist because it is the perfect career to help people in meaningful ways daily while also being able to form relationships that grow over time. Managing a patient’s vision is intellectually stimulating and also indulges my joy in caring for others. Eye care is exciting because it is continuously evolving and improving. I strive to provide the best in modern care while also keeping in mind sensible solutions for each patient’s unique needs. I aim to have a patient experience where they are seeing their best and feeling secure in their eye health. When I'm not working, I cherish my adventures with my husband and two young sons. I also relax by tinkering in the kitchen, so please share if you have the secret to the perfect chocolate chip cookie!

Age: 39

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Berkeley : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

NPI 1417249111