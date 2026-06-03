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Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I decided to become an optometrist because it is the perfect career to help people in meaningful ways daily while also being able to form relationships that grow over time. Managing a patient’s vision is intellectually stimulating and also indulges my joy in caring for others. Eye care is exciting because it is continuously evolving and improving. I strive to provide the best in modern care while also keeping in mind sensible solutions for each patient’s unique needs. I aim to have a patient experience where they are seeing their best and feeling secure in their eye health. When I'm not working, I cherish my adventures with my husband and two young sons. I also relax by tinkering in the kitchen, so please share if you have the secret to the perfect chocolate chip cookie!
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1417249111
Allison D. Pierce, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
471 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
I felt I was heard, not rushed, and felt she did a terrific job in adjusting my prescription & making sure it was correct. I was amazed that I wasn't rushed and her demeanor was delightful. In fact, my appointment couldn't have gone better & I told a few of my friends about it!
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Pierce and her assistant, Maria I believe, are great people. Dr Pierce and her assistant are very thoughtful and caring and did a great job with my exam and explaining concerns I have. They made me feel like my concerns were very important to them which made me feel like the appointment was worth while.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Pierce is so sweet and caring and does her job so well....She explains everything ahead of time.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I felt as though I received very good care
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allison D. Pierce, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Allison D. Pierce, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Monday, Sept. 28 (in person)