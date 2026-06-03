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Allison D. Pierce, OD

4.9

471 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Optometry

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

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About Allison D. Pierce, OD

I decided to become an optometrist because it is the perfect career to help people in meaningful ways daily while also being able to form relationships that grow over time. Managing a patient’s vision is intellectually stimulating and also indulges my joy in caring for others. Eye care is exciting because it is continuously evolving and improving. I strive to provide the best in modern care while also keeping in mind sensible solutions for each patient’s unique needs. I aim to have a patient experience where they are seeing their best and feeling secure in their eye health. When I'm not working, I cherish my adventures with my husband and two young sons. I also relax by tinkering in the kitchen, so please share if you have the secret to the perfect chocolate chip cookie!

Age: 42
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Contact lenses

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417249111

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Allison D. Pierce, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

471 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

I felt I was heard, not rushed, and felt she did a terrific job in adjusting my prescription & making sure it was correct. I was amazed that I wasn't rushed and her demeanor was delightful. In fact, my appointment couldn't have gone better & I told a few of my friends about it!

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Pierce and her assistant, Maria I believe, are great people. Dr Pierce and her assistant are very thoughtful and caring and did a great job with my exam and explaining concerns I have. They made me feel like my concerns were very important to them which made me feel like the appointment was worth while.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Pierce is so sweet and caring and does her job so well....She explains everything ahead of time.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I felt as though I received very good care

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

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