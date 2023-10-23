Alshafie M. Hassan, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Alshafie M. Hassan, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Alshafie M. Hassan, MD
I believe in bringing both human warmth and background intelligence to patient interactions. I believe in lifelong learning. I think my patients teach me every day and I try to stay humble and learn as much I can from them. I chose primary care because I like treating the "whole patient," with an emphasis on preventive medicine. I also believe it is critical to stay up to date with the latest medical information for my specialty. Medical care is always a partnership and I try to share the decision making when I can. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking with my wife, playing beach volleyball and occasional salsa dancing.
Education
NPI
1417136128
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alshafie M. Hassan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alshafie M. Hassan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.