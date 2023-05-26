Alshafie Hassan, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alshafie Hassan, MD
I believe in bringing both human warmth and background intelligence to patient interactions. I believe in lifelong learning. I think my patients teach me every day and I try to stay humble and learn as much I can from them. I chose primary care because I like treating the "whole patient," with an emphasis on preventive medicine. I also believe it is critical to stay up to date with the latest medical information for my specialty. Medical care is always a partnership and I try to share the decision making when I can. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking with my wife, playing beach volleyball and occasional salsa dancing.
Age:46
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:All-shaw-fee
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
St. Louis University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1417136128
Insurance plans accepted
Alshafie Hassan, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I whould recommend
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Hassan is such a caring person and he takes time to explain and encourage me to live a healthier life. He is so prompt in responding to all my questions on FMH.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
4.0
Easy to have a appointment.
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hassan is very professional and knowledgeable
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Alshafie Hassan, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alshafie Hassan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
