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Alshafie M. Hassan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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About Alshafie M. Hassan, MD

I believe in bringing both human warmth and background intelligence to patient interactions. I believe in lifelong learning. I think my patients teach me every day and I try to stay humble and learn as much I can from them. I chose primary care because I like treating the "whole patient," with an emphasis on preventive medicine. I also believe it is critical to stay up to date with the latest medical information for my specialty. Medical care is always a partnership and I try to share the decision making when I can. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking with my wife, playing beach volleyball and occasional salsa dancing.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: All-shaw-fee
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship
St. Louis University: Medical School

NPI

1417136128

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