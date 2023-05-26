About Alshafie Hassan, MD

I believe in bringing both human warmth and background intelligence to patient interactions. I believe in lifelong learning. I think my patients teach me every day and I try to stay humble and learn as much I can from them. I chose primary care because I like treating the "whole patient," with an emphasis on preventive medicine. I also believe it is critical to stay up to date with the latest medical information for my specialty. Medical care is always a partnership and I try to share the decision making when I can. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking with my wife, playing beach volleyball and occasional salsa dancing.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: All-shaw-fee

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

St. Louis University : Medical School



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

NPI 1417136128