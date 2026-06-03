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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I wanted to become a doctor to combine my desire of making personal connections with my love of science to help patients live healthier, happier lives. I combine evidence-based medicine with the art of medicine to tailor the plan of care to each patient based on their needs. I strive to be the type of physician that other physicians refer their family members to. I am passionate about the importance of teamwork in health care to provide coordinated, efficient and safe patient care. I enjoy traveling, playing board games and cooking. I also am the mother of two adolescent children, who keep me very busy.
1669443511
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy M. Zheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy M. Zheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amy M. Zheng, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.