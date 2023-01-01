Amy Zheng, MD
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Amy Zheng, MD
I wanted to become a doctor to combine my desire of making personal connections with my love of science to help patients live healthier, happier lives. I combine evidence-based medicine with the art of medicine to tailor the plan of care to each patient based on their needs. I strive to be the type of physician that other physicians refer their family members to. I am passionate about the importance of teamwork in health care to provide coordinated, efficient and safe patient care. I enjoy traveling, playing board games and cooking. I also am the mother of two adolescent children, who keep me very busy.
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Internship
NPI
1669443511
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Zheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
