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Amy M. Zheng, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urgent care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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About Amy M. Zheng, MD

I wanted to become a doctor to combine my desire of making personal connections with my love of science to help patients live healthier, happier lives. I combine evidence-based medicine with the art of medicine to tailor the plan of care to each patient based on their needs. I strive to be the type of physician that other physicians refer their family members to. I am passionate about the importance of teamwork in health care to provide coordinated, efficient and safe patient care. I enjoy traveling, playing board games and cooking. I also am the mother of two adolescent children, who keep me very busy.

Languages: Cantonese, Spanish

Education

University of Arizona College of Medicine: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of Arizona College of Medicine: Internship

NPI

1669443511

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