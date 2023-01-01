About Amy Zheng, MD

I wanted to become a doctor to combine my desire of making personal connections with my love of science to help patients live healthier, happier lives. I combine evidence-based medicine with the art of medicine to tailor the plan of care to each patient based on their needs. I strive to be the type of physician that other physicians refer their family members to. I am passionate about the importance of teamwork in health care to provide coordinated, efficient and safe patient care. I enjoy traveling, playing board games and cooking. I also am the mother of two adolescent children, who keep me very busy.

Gender: Non-binary

Languages: English

Education University of Arizona College of Medicine : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of Arizona College of Medicine : Internship



NPI 1669443511