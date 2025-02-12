Dry eyes, stuffy nose, coughing and a sore throat may seem like your typical winter respiratory illness symptoms. But for many in Southern California, the culprit isn’t a seasonal cold — it’s the Santa Ana winds.

While these strong, dry winds bring mild winter temperatures, they can also pose health risks. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Santa Ana Winds occur when dry desert air meets low-pressure atmospheric conditions near the coast. As the air compresses and warms, it creates moving gusts that can trigger cold-like symptoms and worsen air quality.

Dr. Amy Zheng, a board-certified urgent care doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy, has a few tips to save you from the adverse health effects during this high-wind season.

Stay hydrated

“The first thing to do when it's so dry out there is to make sure you're well hydrated,” says Dr. Zheng. “Our skin is our biggest organ, so we need to keep it hydrated.”

She recommends keeping water easily accessible throughout the day. “I put a bottle of water next to my sink in the bathroom, in the kitchen — wherever I can — so it’s always something there for me,” explains Dr. Zheng.

For those who find plain water unappealing, Dr. Zheng recommends adding healthy ingredients like chia seeds for extra fiber, antioxidants and texture. You can also focus on foods that offer extra hydration, such as melons, lettuce and cucumbers.

Soothe dry eyes and nasal passages

When the air is dry, our noses and eyes can become irritated. “A saline rinse for your nose is a great idea,” says Dr. Zheng. “I do it every night to wash everything out, and it moisturizes my nasal passages.”

For those who spend long hours in front of a screen, Santa Ana winds can worsen dry eyes. “If you’re looking at a monitor all day, you may not blink enough or produce enough tears,” Dr. Zheng says.

She recommends using preservative-free lubricating eyedrops to help restore moisture.

Protect your skin

“Cracks in your skin can lead to infection,” warns Dr. Zheng, “So it’s important to keep the surface moisturized as much as the inside.”

She recommends using a fragrance-free moisturizer or ointment with petrolatum like Aquaphor to nourish the skin on your hands and feet.

“For the rest of your body, you can use fragrance-free moisturizers designed for extra dry skin,” says Dr. Zheng. “It won’t be as heavy as the Vaseline-like moisturizers but can still protect your skin barrier and restore hydration.”

Air quality and health

Santa Ana winds are often associated with deadly wildfires. These fires devastate the areas they burn, but the smoke presents a threat on a broader scale.

"The winds propel fires, and the smoke from those fires spread microscopic particulates in the air,” Dr. Zheng says. “For people with asthma, COPD, emphysema or sinus issues, this can be a pretty severe health risk.”

A 2020 study found that during wildfires, Santa Ana winds significantly increase the amount of dangerous particles in the air. These particulates can penetrate the respiratory system and negatively impact major organs.

To minimize exposure, Dr. Zheng recommends:

Checking the air quality before going out

Staying indoors when air quality is poor and keeping all windows closed

Using a portable air purifier and changing filters regularly

Wearing a respirator mask when going outside is necessary

A changing climate, a changing approach

According to Dr. Zheng, as climate change increases the number of hot and dry days, more people are feeling its effects.

"There’s a new branch of medicine called climate medicine,” Dr. Zheng says. “Dealing with these weather conditions means paying more attention to our health and how we take care of ourselves.”

While we can’t control the weather, we can control how we respond to it, she says. As climate patterns shift and extreme weather becomes more frequent, staying informed and adapting to these changes will be key to protecting our well-being now and in the future.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.