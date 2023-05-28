Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
About Angela Sung, MD
Becoming a doctor has allowed me to combine a love of learning and science with the unique ability to effect positive change in people's lives. I strive to work together with my patients as partners to provide the best possible care. I believe that medicine is an art and that care must be individualized for each patient according to their personal goals. Outside of work, I enjoy drawing, reading and spending time with my family.
Age:35
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Medical School
University of Texas Health Science Center:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Seizure disorders
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265859524
Ratings and reviews
4.8
124 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
The only way doctors can tell what is wrong is by akising questions /observing. Dr Sung does that very well and I am very pleased with her concern for my mother.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Sung is very inclusive and empathetic; her specialty can't be aneasy one.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Very pleased with Dr. Sung's care and keeping me apprised on the care plan. She's also very good and precise with the injections I receive for my migraines.
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
2.3
Not all my answers or questions were explain well!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Angela Sung, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Angela Sung, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
