About Angela Sung, MD

Becoming a doctor has allowed me to combine a love of learning and science with the unique ability to effect positive change in people's lives. I strive to work together with my patients as partners to provide the best possible care. I believe that medicine is an art and that care must be individualized for each patient according to their personal goals. Outside of work, I enjoy drawing, reading and spending time with my family.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

University of Texas Medical School at Houston : Medical School

University of Texas Health Science Center : Medical School



Areas of focus Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Epilepsy

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Neck pain

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Seizure disorders

Spinal cord dysfunction

Stroke

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1265859524