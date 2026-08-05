Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1539
Fax: 619-446-1569
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Neurology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Neurology
10243 Genetic Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Angela R. Sung, MD
Becoming a doctor has allowed me to combine a love of learning and science with the unique ability to effect positive change in people's lives. I strive to work together with my patients as partners to provide the best possible care. I believe that medicine is an art and that care must be individualized for each patient according to their personal goals. Outside of work, I enjoy drawing, reading and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neck pain
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Seizure disorders
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265859524
Insurance plans accepted
Angela R. Sung, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
155 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sung was very patient and explained my options well. I wish I had asked her if she would change my migraine management meds after reviewing my case. I thought my migraines were managed pretty well at once a week, but I realized after my appointment that she might have been suggesting that we could do better.
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sung was excellent. Listened to all our concerns and addressed the issues
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Dr sung is very kind and spend time to listen to me
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sung is very good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Angela R. Sung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Angela R. Sung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.