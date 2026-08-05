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Angela R. Sung, MD

4.9

155 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology

619-446-1539
Fax: 619-446-1569

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Neurology

858-526-6145

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Neurology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1539
    Fax: 619-446-1569

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2222
    Fax: 858-521-2314

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Neurology

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Neurology

10243 Genetic Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Angela R. Sung, MD

Becoming a doctor has allowed me to combine a love of learning and science with the unique ability to effect positive change in people's lives. I strive to work together with my patients as partners to provide the best possible care. I believe that medicine is an art and that care must be individualized for each patient according to their personal goals. Outside of work, I enjoy drawing, reading and spending time with my family.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of Texas Medical School at Houston: Medical School
University of Texas Health Science Center: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265859524

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Angela R. Sung, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

155 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sung was very patient and explained my options well. I wish I had asked her if she would change my migraine management meds after reviewing my case. I thought my migraines were managed pretty well at once a week, but I realized after my appointment that she might have been suggesting that we could do better.

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sung was excellent. Listened to all our concerns and addressed the issues

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Dr sung is very kind and spend time to listen to me

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sung is very good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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