Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 12 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Anjali S. Parekh, MD
I made the decision to pursue ophthalmology at an early age, as I had a family member with a significant visual disability. I was able to see firsthand how difficult and challenging life can be when an individual’s vision is compromised. Over the years, I have used my personal experience to dedicate myself to becoming a well-versed and compassionate physician. My goal is to develop a lasting relationship with my patients while providing exceptional clinical care. I enjoy spending time with my husband and my son outside of work. I also love to travel, cook, practice yoga and run.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1053517789
Insurance plans accepted
Anjali S. Parekh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
478 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Doctor and nurse were very kind, caring, efficient, professional, friendly
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Excellent health provider
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr.Parek makes me feel so comfortable that I can ask her anything about my care. I appreciate her openness and integrity. She has no problem being direct with me. No question she is my favorite care giver.
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Parekh and her staff were very professional and courteous.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anjali S. Parekh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anjali S. Parekh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.