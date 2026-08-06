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Anjali S. Parekh, MD

4.8

478 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 12 only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

Care schedule

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About Anjali S. Parekh, MD

I made the decision to pursue ophthalmology at an early age, as I had a family member with a significant visual disability. I was able to see firsthand how difficult and challenging life can be when an individual’s vision is compromised. Over the years, I have used my personal experience to dedicate myself to becoming a well-versed and compassionate physician. My goal is to develop a lasting relationship with my patients while providing exceptional clinical care. I enjoy spending time with my husband and my son outside of work. I also love to travel, cook, practice yoga and run.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: PAAR-ECK
Languages: Hindi

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053517789

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anjali S. Parekh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

478 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Doctor and nurse were very kind, caring, efficient, professional, friendly

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Excellent health provider

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr.Parek makes me feel so comfortable that I can ask her anything about my care. I appreciate her openness and integrity. She has no problem being direct with me. No question she is my favorite care giver.

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Parekh and her staff were very professional and courteous.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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