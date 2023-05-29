About Anjali Sheena Parekh, MD

I made the decision to pursue ophthalmology at an early age, as I had a family member with a significant visual disability. I was able to see firsthand how difficult and challenging life can be when an individual’s vision is compromised. Over the years, I have used my personal experience to dedicate myself to becoming a well-versed and compassionate physician. My goal is to develop a lasting relationship with my patients while providing exceptional clinical care. I enjoy spending time with my husband and my son outside of work. I also love to travel, cook, practice yoga and run.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: PAAR-ECK

Languages: English , Hindi , Spanish

Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cataract surgery

Glaucoma

