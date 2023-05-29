Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Does not accept patients under age 12
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Anjali Sheena Parekh, MD
I made the decision to pursue ophthalmology at an early age, as I had a family member with a significant visual disability. I was able to see firsthand how difficult and challenging life can be when an individual’s vision is compromised. Over the years, I have used my personal experience to dedicate myself to becoming a well-versed and compassionate physician. My goal is to develop a lasting relationship with my patients while providing exceptional clinical care. I enjoy spending time with my husband and my son outside of work. I also love to travel, cook, practice yoga and run.
Age:42
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:PAAR-ECK
Languages:English, Hindi, Spanish
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1053517789
Insurance plans accepted
Anjali Sheena Parekh, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
403 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
She is great have absolutely no complaints at all. Glad I have her as my dr.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
The Doctor make me feel as she truly care about my well-being
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I have recommended Dr. Parekh to many people. She is the best!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anjali Sheena Parekh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anjali Sheena Parekh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
